Ex-executives sentenced in sweeping Navy corruption case

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 6:07 PM

SAN DIEGO

Two former executives of a contractor linked to a globe-spanning U.S. Navy corruption scandal have been sentenced to federal prison.

Neil Peterson received a nearly six-year sentence and Linda Raja got nearly four years on Friday in San Diego.

They worked for Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia, which supplied fuel, food and other services to Navy ships in Asian ports.

Prosecutors claimed the company and its CEO, nicknamed "Fat Leonard," bribed Navy officials with cash, prostitutes and gifts to obtain classified information that helped the firm overbill the Navy by nearly $35 million.

Peterson and Raja were accused of submitting more than $5 million in bogus invoices and service bids. They pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy.

Seventeen people, including an admiral, have pleaded guilty in the sweeping corruption case.

