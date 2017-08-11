This Paso winery ranks No. 2 in the U.S. — and four others made the top 40

Paso Robles wineries are in the spotlight again, winning accolades from national publications.

The Daily Meal’s annual list of 101 Best Wineries in America ranks Tablas Creek Vineyard at No. 2, with several other Paso properties also making the list. Tablas Creek was the site’s Winery of the Year in 2015, selected by a panel of sommeliers, wine writers and chefs for its wines as well as its leadership in sustainable and biodynamic farming practices.

Daou Vineyards and Winery also cracked the top 10, coming in at No. 7, while Turley Wine Cellars, Saxum Vineyards and Justin Vineyards and Winery also ranked in the top 40.

“It is such an honor to be at the top of The Daily Meal’s list, among so many great neighbors, friends and icons,” said Jason Haas, partner and general manager at Tablas Creek. “And it’s wonderful to see the focus the list has on wineries of Paso Robles and the Central Coast.”

Alta Colina Vineyard and Winery, meanwhile, was the only winery to take home one of Sunset magazine’s “Best of the West” travel awards for 2017.

The award highlights the Adelaida Road winery’s partnership with Tinker Tin Trailer Co. with a vintage trailer campground set among the estate’s secluded hilltop vineyards around a scenic pond.

“This one-of-a-kind partnership with Tinker Tin allows us to share, in a wholly unique way, the backbone of Alta Colina’s foundation: our secluded, award-winning estate vineyard,” said Maggie Tillman, co-owner and director of sales and marketing at Alta Colina.