Local vintner Robin Baggett buys key stake in another winery, this time in Spain

Robin Baggett, who co-owns Tolosa Winery in San Luis Obispo and Alpha Omega winery in Napa Valley, has bought a significant interest in a third vineyard and winery — Perinet Winery, southwest of Barcelona, Spain.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Perinet is a 133-acre estate vineyard terraced high into the mountains, in a region known for producing powerful red wines.

The California Alpha Omega/Tolosa sales team will incorporate Perinet wines into its portfolio, said Jean Hoefliger, who is winemaker at Alpha Omega and a consulting winemaker at Tolosa. He will begin consulting at Perinet, too.

Perinet wines will be available for purchase at both California wineries, while Baggett will be able to sell the California wines in Spain.

The team is looking for synergies among the three properties, Hoefliger said. “We now have three very distinct expressions of three of the most quality-driven regions of the world: Napa for cabernet, Edna Valley for pinot and Priorat for grenache and carignan.”

Baggett, a Cal Poly alumnus and donor, was inducted into the Cal Poly Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998 for his performance as a baseball catcher. He spent 25 years as a partner in the law firm Sinsheimer, Schiebelhut & Baggett (now Sinsheimer Juhnke McIvor & Stroh), serving as general counsel for the Golden State Warriors for eight years; he remains a consultant to the local law firm.

Baggett’s second career has been in the wine industry.

He co-founded Tolosa Winery in 1998, a decade after developing more than 750 vineyard acres in Edna Valley and creating a custom crush operation with his partners.

And in 2006, he and his wife Michelle Baggett founded Alpha Omega, which sells Bordeaux-style wines directly to consumers from its vineyards with views of the Mayacamas Mountains.