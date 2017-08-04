3 of the nation’s top 100 most scenic restaurants are right here in SLO County

With breathtaking views of waves and whales, it’s really no surprise that three of the nation’s most scenic restaurants are here on the Central Coast.
The 100 most-scenic list was compiled by Food & Wine magazine from restaurant reservation site OpenTable, which reviewed the opinions of more than 10 million site users in all 50 states. The website specifically looked for restaurants where “scenic views” was chosen as a special feature of the establishment.
Naturally, the state of California swept the competition with 13 scenic restaurants — the most of any state. And three of those restaurants are in Pismo Beach.
The San Luis Obispo County restaurants that made the list are Ventana Grill at 2575 Price St., Sea Venture at 100 Ocean View Ave. and Oyster Loft at 101 Pomery Ave. At all three restaurants, diners can enjoy views of the ocean while eating regional seafood cuisine.
Other California restaurants on the list are from cities including San Diego, Long Beach and San Jose.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
