Sephora to open new ‘mini’ store in Santa Maria

A new Sephora location is on track for an October opening inside the Santa Maria Shopping Center.
Hair care, fragrance, cosmetics and more will be offered at the “mini” store, which is being built inside JCPenney at 1321 S Broadway in Santa Maria.
The store is set to open on Friday, Oct. 20, according to Joann Jaime, beauty manager at the new Sephora store.
“It’s coming!” Jaime said. “Construction’s underway and the walls are going up as we speak.”
The “mini” version of the popular store in downtown San Luis Obispo is also expected to hold its grand opening Oct. 20.
Tribune reporter Gabby Ferreira contributed to this story.
