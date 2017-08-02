See’s Candies to open in Paso Robles

Chocolate lovers rejoice: See’s Candies is coming to Paso Robles.
The company plans to open seven new and relocated shops in California by the end of the year, according to a news release. The Paso Robles location is set to open at The Crossings shopping center, which is in the same center as Target.
See’s Candies stores are also scheduled to open in San Jose, Manhattan Beach, Glendale and Laguna Hills, according to the release.
“When deciding where to focus our new retail shop locations, it was important for us to see where customer demand was and you’ll see many of our new and relocated stores are in convenient locations in outdoor malls and strip centers where our consumers are shopping these days,” said Ann Ostrander, senior vice president of sales at See’s Candies, in the news release.
Locally, See’s Candies has stores in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria.
