In this June 5, 2017, photo, a woman and child walk from Aldi food market, in Salem, N.H. Low-cost grocery chain Aldi says it plans to add more stores in the U.S. over the next five years, meaning more competition for traditional grocers, Walmart and organics-focused chains like Whole Foods. Elise Amendola AP Photo

Business

June 11, 2017 6:07 PM

Low-cost grocery chain Aldi plans more US stores

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Low-cost grocery chain Aldi says it plans to add more stores in the U.S. over the next five years, meaning more competition for traditional grocers, Walmart and organics-focused chains like Whole Foods.

The German company focuses on private-label goods, like Trader Joe's does — so no Kraft macaroni and cheese — and has 1,650 stores in the United States. Aldi says it aims to give customers organic produce and meat raised without antibiotics.

It was already planning on expanding to 2,000 stores by the end of 2018. The company now says it will be at 2,500 locations by the end of 2022.

In comparison, Kroger, one of the largest U.S. grocery companies, owns chains including Kroger, Fry's, Ralphs and Harris Teeter and has about 2,800 supermarkets.

