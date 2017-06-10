Bailout of 2 Ohio nuclear plants stalls in Statehouse

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower of FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. Testimony submitted to Ohio lawmakers largely opposes a proposed special fee on FirstEnergy Corp.'s customers in the state, The Plain Dealer reported Thursday, June 8, 2017, though the Akron-based utility says the money is needed to secure the future of Ohio's two aging nuclear plants, the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station and the Perry Nuclear Power Plant. Ron Schwane, File AP Photo