Harte-Hanks reports 4Q loss

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of $1.92 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and asset impairment costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The marketing company posted revenue of $110.1 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.38. A year ago, they were trading at $1.10.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HHS

