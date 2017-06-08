Oyster project aims to enrich water quality at Pearl Harbor

The Hawaii Division of Aquatic Resources will look to enrich water quality around Pearl Harbor by expanding its oyster-growing project.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2rPWXhy ) the department announced Tuesday that its oyster project is going well and will be expanded. Several thousand oysters have been grown in Pearl Harbor's West Loch throughout the past year.
Analytical Services President Paul Bienfang, who is overseeing the experiment, says the oysters provide an opportunity for a natural "bioremediation" to increase water clarity and allow light to penetrate throughout the water depths, which will enable bottom-dwelling aquatic communities to make a comeback.
The saltwater mollusks are known to naturally remove microorganisms and nutrients from the water and help prevent oxygen depletion that can kill fish.
Comments