Small businesses in clean energy sector still hope for best

In this Tuesday, June 6, 2017, photo, Solaria CEO Suvi Sharma stands beside a PowerXT solar panel at company headquarters in Fremont, Calif. Small business owners who install solar panels or help customers use clean energy don’t seem fazed by President Donald Trump’s plan to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, saying they expect demand for their services will still keep growing. “It’s an economic decision people are making, although it also makes environmental sense,” says Sharma, whose company designs and sells solar energy panel systems. Ben Margot AP Photo