Business

June 07, 2017 7:10 AM

2nd Navajo Nation panel backs lease change for power plant

The Associated Press
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz.

A second Navajo Nation Council committee has endorsed tribal legislation to extend the lease on a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona so it can operate through 2019 and preserve jobs held by Native Americans.

Tribal officials say the Resource and Development Committee voted 3-2 Tuesday to recommend passage of the legislation. The Health, Education and Human Services Committee voted for the legislation Monday.

A third committee will consider the legislation before the full council considers it.

The owners want to bow out, saying they can get cheaper power from natural gas sources.

They want the tribe to decide the proposed lease extension by July 1. Otherwise, the owners say the plant will have to close at the end of this year so it can be torn down by 2020.

