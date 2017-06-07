Pony Express ride to honor Nebraska's 150th anniversary

In this recent photo, Max Cawiezel, who has been directing Pony Express re-ride participants for the past 25 years, gestures in Scottsbluff, Neb. The National Pony Express Association, which keeps the memory of the short-lived mail service alive, will again relay mail by horse and rider over the famed Pony Express National Historic Trail next week to honor Nebraska's sesquicentennial. Cawiezel is in charge of the far western leg of the relay. The Star-Herald via AP Steve Frederick