Shots fired at protest kill 5 farmers in central India

Protesters sit with the body of an Indian farmer, killed Tuesday during a protest, at Pipalya, Madhya Pradesh, India, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Farmers blocked highways and held protests across a central Indian state Wednesday, a day after five farmers were killed by gunshots at one rally. The farmers have protested for several weeks demanding better prices for crops and waivers from the state government for repayment of farm loans. AP Photo)