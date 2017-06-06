Manfred stands firmly with D-backs in stadium dispute

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the league stands behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in their lawsuit claiming Maricopa County is responsible for $187 million in repairs that team ownership feels are needed at Chase Field.
Manfred was at the ballpark Tuesday and reaffirmed statements supporting the club that he made during spring training. He says for Chase Field to remain a major league-quality stadium, substantial capital expenditures must be made. He says if they aren't, there may come a point when the franchise seeks an alternative home.
Manfred says Major League Baseball has reviewed studies of state-of-the-art ballparks and determined what is required in renovation and capital investment. He says the league concurs "wholeheartedly with the Diamondbacks' position that there are substantial needs here."
The Diamondbacks have sued the county, seeking to remove a clause from the team's lease that prevents it from seeking a move.
Chase Field opened in 1998.
