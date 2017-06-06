Brazil's court begins hearing on removing President Temer

FILE - In this July 16, 2014, file photo, Chamber of Deputies President Henrique Eduardo Alves talks to China's President Xi Jinping during a session of the Brazilian National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. Alavez, an ally of embattled President Michel Temer was arrested on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, increasing pressure on Brazil’s top leader hours ahead of an electoral court trial that could push him from power. Eraldo Peres,File AP Photo