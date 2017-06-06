Egyptians in Qatar fear being swept up in Gulf crisis

Passengers of cancelled flights wait in Hamad International Airport HIA) in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Qatar's foreign minister says Kuwait is trying to mediate a diplomatic crisis in which Arab countries have cut diplomatic ties and moved to isolate his energy-rich, travel-hub nation from the outside world. Airlines suspended flights and residents cleaned out store shelves. Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates said Monday they would cut diplomatic ties.