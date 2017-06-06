VW independent monitor: Company is trying to change

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2002 file photo Deputy Attorney General Larry Thompson, center, talks with reporters in Washington, United States. At left, Michael Chertoff, then head of the Justice Department's Criminal Division, and FBI Deputy Director Bruce Gebhardt, right, listen. Thompson the independent monitor overseeing Volkswagen's efforts to prevent a repeat of its emissions scandal says he has a "broad mandate" to review the company's practices and that his initial impression is that VW is making a serious effort to reform. Toyokazu Kosugi, File AP Photo