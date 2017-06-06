Business

June 06, 2017 4:15 AM

South Carolina lawmakers to consider budget compromise

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

The South Carolina General Assembly is returning to Columbia to consider a compromise version of the state budget for the fiscal year that begins next month.

The Senate convenes at noon and the House at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The $8 billion measure contains no raises for most state workers, although law enforcement agencies would get more money to reduce turnover.

The bill also provides nearly $29 million to buy new school buses, including some rear-engine models that have been prone to overheating and fires.

Gov. Henry McMaster could veto all or parts of the bill.

Lawmakers could come back again this summer to consider any vetoes if McMaster rejects major sections of the spending plan.

Otherwise, lawmakers don't plan to return until January.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

SLO's housing market: 3 numbers to know

SLO's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:35

SLO's housing market: 3 numbers to know
San Luis Obispo housing market by the numbers 0:35

San Luis Obispo housing market by the numbers
Take a look inside Firestone Walker's new brewhouse in Paso Robles 1:28

Take a look inside Firestone Walker's new brewhouse in Paso Robles

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos