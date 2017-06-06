Lawyer: 3 men who probed Ivanka Trump shoemaker detained

In this photo taken 2016 and released by Deng Guilian, Hua Haifeng is seen during a visit to a park in Chengde in central China's Hubei province. The State Department called June 5, 2017, for the immediate release of three labor activists, including Hua, who investigated a Chinese company that produced Ivanka Trump shoes in China. The Associated Press reported that the men were arrested or went missing last week. Deng Guilian via AP)