June 06, 2017 2:10 AM

Town manager resigns after $166,000 tax error

The Associated Press
WINTHROP, Maine

A Maine town manager has resigned after accidentally counting state revenue twice while preparing the year's tax forms, making worse a large budget shortfall.

The Kennebec Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2r0o4o2 ) Peter Nielsen took full responsibility for the $166,000 accounting error at a Monday night town meeting. He has been town manager of Winthrop for the past two years.

Nielsen was planning to step down by next spring, but now he says he will work until June 30. The Winthrop Town Council held an executive session Monday to determine a process for finding a new town manager.

  Comments  

