African rangers urge Hong Kong lawmakers to OK ivory ban

Manager of Garamba National Park in the Democratic Republic Congo Erik Mararv, right, and former Wildlife Crime Investigator with the Zambian Wildlife Authority Investigations and Intelligence Unit Josias Mungabwa attend a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. African park rangers are urging Hong Kong lawmakers to approve a ban on ivory sales but warn that giving in to traders' demands for compensation would fuel more elephant poaching. Kin Cheung AP Photo