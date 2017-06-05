Downtown SLO losing another longtime local business

San Luis Luggage, which has been a fixture in downtown San Luis Obispo for 47 years, is closing its doors.
Bob Douglass, who owns the store with his wife, said he’s closing the store because the lease is up at the end of July. The store had been in its current building at 1135 Chorro St. since 1989.
“I just wanted to liquidate it and go out of business,” he said, when asked if he had considered selling the store. “Anyone who wants to open a luggage store there, the building will be for lease.”
Douglass said the store is now holding a 30 percent-off sale that will last as long as they have merchandise. The store carries luggage, backpacks and travel items. He said there is no set closing date yet.
