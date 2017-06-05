Westinghouse says new contract ratified after 2-week lockout

Westinghouse Electric Company says it's agreed to a new, three-year contract with employees, ending a two-week lockout.
The lockout went into effect May 21 at the nuclear component plant in Newington, affecting 172 employees who are part of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 651. The workers' contract expired April 30, and there was an extension, but an agreement could not be reached, leading to the lockout. Westinghouse said both sides kept working toward a resolution, resulting in the ratified contract.
Mark Marano, chief operating officer for Westinghouse, says employees are returning to work Monday. He said the agreement is in the best interest of both Westinghouse and the workers "and will continue our mutual success."
The union has not commented yet.
