FILE - In this May 10, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Trump and his GOP allies on Capitol Hill have made it through nearly half their first year in power without a single major legislative achievement. If that’s going to change, it will have to start soon, a reality that Republican lawmakers will confront when they return to the Capitol on Monday from a weeklong break. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo

Business

June 05, 2017 12:56 AM

GOP running out of time for legislative achievements

By ERICA WERNER AP Congressional Correspondent
WASHINGTON

Republicans are returning to Capitol Hill with time running out and an unfinished agenda.

And with little to show so far, lawmakers hope to step up efforts on health care and taxes even as big fiscal deadlines loom.

Yet there may be few prospects for major accomplishments.

The party's long-promised effort to overturn former President Barack Obama's health law hangs in limbo in the Senate. A tax overhaul that's a priority for President Donald Trump remains unwritten.

Republicans say they're not getting credit for things such as confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, as well as passage of spending legislation that included a big defense increase.

Meanwhile, the investigation into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign and connections with Trump's campaign is continuing.

