Business

June 04, 2017 8:07 PM

South Korea plans $10 billion extra budget to create jobs

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea says it has drawn up an 11.2 trillion won ($10 billion) extra budget to create jobs.

Finance Ministry said Monday that about half of the stimulus package will be allocated to add 71,000 jobs in the public sector including teachers, police, firefighters and social workers.

The ministry said the budget will also support women on maternity leave, jobs at small- and medium-sized firms and jobs for the elderly.

President Moon Jae-in promised to put jobs at the center of his economic policy during his election campaign. Despite recovery in exports and economic growth, inequality in income distributions has grown while youth unemployment hovers near all-time highs.

The stimulus package is subject to approval by parliament where the ruling party controls 120 out of 300 seats.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

City of SLO housing market by the numbers for April 2017

City of SLO housing market by the numbers for April 2017 0:35

City of SLO housing market by the numbers for April 2017
San Luis Obispo housing market by the numbers 0:35

San Luis Obispo housing market by the numbers
Take a look inside Firestone Walker's new brewhouse in Paso Robles 1:28

Take a look inside Firestone Walker's new brewhouse in Paso Robles

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos