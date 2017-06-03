SpaceX launches 1st recycled supply ship

In this photo provided by NASA, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon spacecraft onboard, is seen at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, June 3, 2017. SpaceX is trying again to launch its first recycled supply ship to the International Space Station. Forecasters at Florida's Kennedy Space Center are cautiously optimistic storms won't halt Saturday afternoon's countdown like they did Thursday. NASA via AP Bill Ingalls