South Dakota law school considering moving campus

The University of South Dakota School of Law in Vermillion is researching a move to Sioux Falls.
The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2shTQP3 ) reported that university president Jim Abbott said there aren't yet definitive plans to relocate the law school or other university programs. Abbott said the decision to move will be based on what's best for students and the financial health of the school.
"We think Sioux Falls is a vital part of our future," Abbott said.
The university has had a presence in Sioux Falls for decades. In 1992 the university moved into the medical school building in central Sioux Falls which is now known as the Sanford School of Medicine. That same year, the university opened the University Center downtown as a place to serve place-bound students in the city.
Construction began earlier this month for the USD Discovery District which will house the university's biomedical engineering program. The 80-acre research park will also house private research companies.
"The largest city in any state ought to be of considerable interest to any education institution," Abbott said.
Mike Rush, executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents, said the regents are on board with the university expanding services to Sioux Falls.
South Dakota State University and Dakota State University also offer classes in town.
