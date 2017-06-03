State police release documents in 38 Studios investigation

Rhode Island State Police released documents Friday related to the investigation of the state's failed $75 million deal with ex-Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling's now-bankrupt video game company that include an interview with a former lawmaker who helped push the deal through.
Police released a transcript of a 2014 interview that Assistant Attorney General Patrick Youngs and detectives did with Steven Costantino, the former Democratic chairman of Rhode Island's House Finance Committee, in the 38 Studios probe.
The video game company moved to the state in 2010 and later went bankrupt.
Costantino told detectives that economic development officials believed the state needed a business boost as it was coming out of a recession.
Costantino had sponsored legislation creating a $125 million economic development program to attract businesses. He testified before a House Committee last year that it wasn't his decision to give so much to 38 Studios to entice it to move from Massachusetts.
According to the state police documents, he told investigators he assumed the $125 million was for the "entire state," not one company.
"One of the concerns...is that one company would actually use most of it if there was a large request," he said. "So I, I was concerned about small business..."
State police announced Wednesday they had found additional investigation documents. The discovery prompted Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio to file a bill calling for the documents to be released.
Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin said the detective who conducted the third Costantino interview found a digital file on his recorder while searching for the documents in response to an Access-to-Public-Records request for 38 Studios documents, The Providence Journal reported.
"There's thousands of documents in this case," Philbin said. "Unfortunately, something was bound to get overlooked."
Police also released 59 pages of detectives' notes from interviews with lawmakers.
More documents will be made public in the next week or so, Philbin said.
Comments