Repaving of Interstate 140 to create lane closures

North Carolina motorists heading to the southeastern beaches will have to endure some lane closures this summer.
The N.C. Department of Transportation says there will be intermittent lane closures on Interstate 140 between U.S. 421 and one-half mile east of Interstate 40 beginning Tuesday and continuing until Aug. 25.
A news released from the department says the closures are necessary to allow workers to repave the road, reconstruct shoulders and repair the bridge approaches and joints. One lane of the interstate will remain open for traffic in each direction.
There will not be a detour, and travelers should expect delays. Transportation officials encourage drivers to use caution through the work zone.
