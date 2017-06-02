Woman embroiled in S. Korean presidential scandal released

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017, file photo, Chung Yoo-ra, center, answers questions from the media after her arrival at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, after being extradited from Denmark. Choi, 20, who was detained by South Korean authorities over a massive corruption scandal that centers on her jailed mother Choi Soon-sil and the country's ousted president Park Guen-hye has been released. The Seoul Central District Court on Saturday, June 3, rejected a warrant request by prosecutors to formally arrest Chung Yoo-ra, saying prosecutors had already gathered the essential evidence they need to push ahead with their investigation. Pool Photo via AP, File Chung Sung-Jun