June 02, 2017 7:14 AM

Florida Gov. and legislative leaders work out budget deal

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida legislators are returning to the state Capitol to hold a three-day special session where they will boost money for schools as well as set aside more cash for the top priorities of Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott is expected to announce the details Friday in Miami with the two Republican legislative leaders. The session will be held June 7 through June 9.

The GOP governor had been threatening to veto the entire state budget after lawmakers slashed money to the state's tourism marketing agency and provided only a small amount of money for the state's economic development agency.

Scott will sign the $82.4 billion budget, although he is expected to veto individual spending items.

