More than 26,000 remain without power after Tennessee storm

About 26,000 customers of a Memphis power company are still without electricity in the aftermath of a Memorial Day weekend storm that hit the Tennessee city with strong winds.
Memphis Light, Gas & Water said Thursday its crews are working with about 90 other utility companies to restore power to parts of the city that remain in the dark.
About 188,000 customers lost power in Saturday's storm. That number was down to 26, 614 late Thursday. Officials said crews have worked on outages that affected the largest number of people before getting to smaller ones.
Weather officials said winds reached from 60 mph (95 kph) to 105 mph (170 kph). The storm knocked down tree and electrical lines, and cut power to traffic signals. No deaths were reported.
