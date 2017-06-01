Business

June 01, 2017 10:12 AM

Southern Illinois University Carbondale cuts nearly 80 jobs

The Associated Press
CARBONDALE, Ill.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale officials say nearly 80 employees are losing their jobs and dozens more could be affected as the school struggles financially due to the ongoing state budget impasse.

The Southern Illinoisan (http://bit.ly/2qKbLfr ) reports that Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell wrote a letter to the campus community Wednesday saying that officials have been trying to identify $19 million in permanent reductions since March.

He says they've also been trying to account for the first of 10 annual payments to reimburse funds spent this year that the university didn't receive because of the impasse.

Colwell says the campus expects to give over 50 civil service employees layoff notices. Two non-tenure-track faculty members have received layoff notices, and nearly 25 more were informed their contracts wouldn't be renewed.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a look inside Firestone Walker's new brewhouse in Paso Robles

Take a look inside Firestone Walker's new brewhouse in Paso Robles 1:28

Take a look inside Firestone Walker's new brewhouse in Paso Robles
How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name? 1:06

How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name?
See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo 0:44

See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos