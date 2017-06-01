Idaho officials say prisoners exaggerated claims in lawsuit

FILE - In this June 15, 2010 file photo, inmates walk to the dinning hall from their cell block at the Idaho State Correctional Institution outside Boise, Idaho. Attorneys for the Idaho Department of Correction say inmates exaggerated problems with the prison medical care system and waited too long to complain, and as a result prison officials shouldn't be held in contempt of court for violating a settlement in a decades-old class action lawsuit. The court documents were filed late last week in federal court. They mark the latest twist in a lawsuit first brought by inmates in 1981 that contends unconstitutionally poor medical care was provided to prisoners at the Idaho State Correctional Institution. Charlie Litchfield, File AP Photo