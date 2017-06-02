US employers add modest 138K jobs; rate dips to 4.3 percent

In this Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, photo, a construction worker continues work at the SLS Lux in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami. The SLS LUX is a 57-story residential and hotel property developed by the Related Group, and is scheduled to open in 2017. Exactly eight years after the Great Recession ended, the U.S. job market has settled into a sweet spot of steadily solid growth. Lynne Sladky AP Photo