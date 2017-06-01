Canadian Pacific, Tollway deadlocked over land for road

The U.S. Surface Transportation Board wants a mediator to resolve a dispute between the Illinois Tollway and a railroad over property sought for a new road near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.
The Daily Herald in Arlington Heights reports (http://bit.ly/2rcUxuq ) that to build I-490, the tollway wants to construct bridges over Canadian Pacific Railroad tracks near Bensenville and acquire part of its rail yard.
Railroad officials argue CP can't give up "critical and irreplaceable" property it needs for freight trains. They contend construction would shut down the mainline track for about two weeks.
The argument revolves around the tollway's rights to condemn property versus constitutional protections for interstate commerce.
The Surface Transportation Board, which got involved after negotiations faltered, asked both sides to respond by June 15 whether they'll accept mediation.
