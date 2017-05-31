AP Source: Flynn agrees to provide some requested documents

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Michael Flynn, then - President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for National Security Adviser arrives at Trump Tower in New York. Flynn will provide some documents to the Senate intelligence committee as part of its probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. A person close to Flynn says that he will be turning over documents related to two of his businesses as well as some personal documents that the committee requested in May 2017. The person says that Flynn plans to produce documents by next week. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo