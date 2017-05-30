Shops, apartments and a restaurant could come to this historic property in Paso Robles

Paso Robles residents looking for new places to shop, eat or live downtown may be in luck — a now-vacant historic property is slated to be transformed into shopping, apartments and a restaurant.
The development is planned for nearly an acre at 1803 Spring St. — where Hometown Nursery operated from 1976 until it moved to a new location in 2008 — and stretches from 18th Street to 19th Street. A historic house built by almond grower J.H. Van Wormer in 1890 occupies one corner of the property, which has been vacant for nearly a decade.
The sale of the $1.9 million property is pending, according to the Richardson Properties website. Deborah Longo of Montecito Choice LLC — who formerly co-owned Justin Vineyards and Winery before it was sold in 2010 — is listed as the project applicant on a city Planning Commission staff report.
Developers have planned a 15,669-square-foot development, including the rehabilitated Van Wormer home, which is to be repurposed into a restaurant, according to the staff report. Four separate buildings connected by breezeways will include spaces for shops, bars and cafes. The second stories of two two-story buildings will include space for six apartments.
Commissioners recently recommended the project for City Council consideration. Montecito Choice staff declined to comment on the development pending council members’ approval.
