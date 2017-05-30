Kansas lawmakers take new run at tax plan, debate schools

Kansas legislators decided Tuesday to take another run at passing an income tax hike to fix the state budget while they also considered a plan for increasing spending on the state's public schools.
House and Senate negotiators agreed on a plan that would raise $1.2 billion over two years by increasing income tax rates and ending an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners. The measure would roll back most of the income tax cuts enacted in 2012 and 2013 at Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's urging.
Brownback touts the past tax cuts as pro-growth policies, but the state struggled to balance its budget after they were enacted and following later slumps in agriculture and energy production. Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019.
Lawmakers are working on a plan to increase spending on public schools because the Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that the state's $4 billion a year in aid to the state's 286 school districts is inadequate. The Senate was debating a proposal to phase in an increase of roughly $230 million over two years — an amount some lawmakers thought was insufficient to satisfy the court.
The new tax plan was designed to fill in the state's budget holes and allow it to boost spending on schools, but it was similar to a plan the House rejected last week . The Senate planned to consider the new plan, possibly Tuesday night.
Republican leaders have gone back and forth on weeks on whether they should push such a plan and try to build the two-thirds majorities necessary to override a potential Brownback veto. The alternative would be to pass a plan with smaller income tax increases and a mix of other revenue-raising measure that the governor would sign.
Meanwhile, the Senate's school funding debate was wide-ranging. Republican Sen. Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha proposed an amendment to the measure to prevent school districts and their officials from using state dollars to lobby the Legislature, long a sore point with fellow conservatives. But the Senate voted 23-17 against his proposal after some members said it represented micromanaging local districts.
