Gas up 3 cents per gallon in Massachusetts

The price of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has climbed 3 cents in the past week to an average of $2.31.
AAA Northeast reported Tuesday that with the 3-cent increase, self-serve regular is now 6 cents lower than the national per-gallon average but 3 cents higher than the Massachusetts price a year ago.
AAA says prices rose in part because of higher demand for gasoline for the Memorial Day weekend, when many people travel by car.
There was a range of 34 cents, from a low of $2.17 per gallon of self-serve, regular to a high of $2.51.
