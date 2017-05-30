City leaders in Colorado asks resident to conserve water

A city in Colorado's leaders have asked their residents to begin conserving water this week while they work on mandatory water restrictions that will probably be coming later this summer.
The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2rfYKvX ) the city of Fountain continues to battle the presence of toxic chemicals in the Widefield aquifer, which is a key source of water for the community.
The chemicals in question have been used for decades in firefighting foam at a nearby Air Force base. They have been linked to a host of ailments, including certain cancers, low birth weight and high cholesterol.
Fountain last pulled from the aquifer in October 2015 — a decision that dropped the city's water capacity by about 20 percent.
The voluntary watering restrictions begin in the city Thursday and continue through Sept. 30.
