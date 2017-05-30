Business

May 30, 2017 6:50 AM

Goldman under fire for buying Venezuela "hunger bonds"

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuela opposition leaders are decrying Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s purchase of bonds from the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the bank has bought $2.8 billion in bonds from the state-run oil company PDVSA at a steeply discounted price.

Opposition leaders immediately accused the bank of getting in bed with a deeply unpopular administration that has been the target of two months of near-daily protests.

The president of the opposition-led Congress accused the bank of propping up a dictatorship. Julio Borges said the Goldman Sachs purchase violated the bank's own code of conduct.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name?

How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name? 1:06

How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name?
See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo 0:44

See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo
The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co. 2:09

The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos