May 30, 2017 6:48 AM

Grain lower, livestock mostly lower

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was 3 cents lower at $4.3520 a bushel; July corn was down 2.60 cents at $3.7140 a bushel; July oats was down .20 cent at $2.44 a bushel while July soybeans lost 1 cent to $9.2540 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was .23 cent lower at $1.2248 a pound; August feeder cattle was down .85 cent at $1.4910 pound; June lean hogs lost .25 cent to $.8158 a pound.

