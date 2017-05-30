Amazon joins the $1,000 club

In this Thursday, May 25, 2017, photo, a woman is greeted by an Amazon Books store employee as she arrives at the store in the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle, in New York. Amazon opened the retail store Thursday. Amazon, the e-commerce giant that changed how people shop for books, toilet paper and TVs, hit a new milestone Tuesday, May 30: Its stock topped $1,000 for the first time. Mary Altaffer AP Photo