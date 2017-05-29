Rural regional college approved for northwest Pennsylvania

State education officials have given the green light for an educational institution to provide low-cost instruction for nine northwestern Pennsylvania counties lacking a community college.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education last week approved plans by the Rural Regional College of Northern Pennsylvania to enroll students in the fall in a partnership with Gannon University in Erie. The college has been offering limited courses during the summer.
The college is neither an online nor a brick-and-mortar institution but aims to curb costs with video conferencing technology linking faculty to students at places such as libraries or community education centers.
Officials call it the first "community college-like" institution north of Interstate 80 providing "affordable and accessible education opportunities" for Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Venango and Warren counties.
