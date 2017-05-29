Business

May 29, 2017 11:26 AM

Montana convenes working group on historic airway beacons

The Associated Press
HELENA, Mont.

The Montana Department of Transportation's division of aeronautics is convening a working group to study and make recommendations the future of three historic aviation beacons in the state.

Montana is the only state to operate a system of airway beacons, which allow pilots to fly by sight through the western mountains.

The Independent Record reports (http://bit.ly/2qvpIyu) that the FAA decided the beacons no longer served a great public purpose, and by 1972 Montana was the last state to maintain a beacon system.

Over the last couple of years, the aeronautics division decided to shutter all but three beacons to save about $30,000 a year.

The decision has irked some pilots, historic preservationists and legislators, prompting the study into the matter.

