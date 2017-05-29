Stop! But I won't shoot; SC limits cops firing into cars

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name? Pause 1:24 Grownups and their 'big boy' toys: Best of the West at Santa Margarita Ranch 1:38 How Caltrans aims to lower crash deaths and make Highway 46 safer 2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus' 0:52 See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 1:50 SLO County poet laureate Jeanie Greensfelder reads 'At Sweet Springs Preserve' 2:25 National Police Week 2017 2:12 Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Stephen Stills and Barry Goldberg team up to form The Rides 1:49 Rhino Ride: Bicyclist pedals down West Coast towing life-size rhino to raise money for nonprofits 1:24 Take a walk through Harry Styles', Blink-182 drummer's homes Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email On July 26, 2015, 19-year-old Zachary Hammond, of Seneca, was shot and killed by Lt. Mark Tiller of the Seneca Police Department. SLED closed its investigation of the shooting and recommended that no charges should be filed against Tiller.

On July 26, 2015, 19-year-old Zachary Hammond, of Seneca, was shot and killed by Lt. Mark Tiller of the Seneca Police Department. SLED closed its investigation of the shooting and recommended that no charges should be filed against Tiller.