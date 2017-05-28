Business

Illinois House continues debate over income tax increase

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The Illinois House plans to continue debating a proposed income tax increase as the Senate returns to the question of a property tax freeze.

The House has committee hearings scheduled Monday to continue reviewing the $37 billion budget plan the Senate approved. It includes $5.4 billion in revenue raised mostly by a 32 percent increase in the personal income tax rate from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent.

The Senate sent the plan to the House last week. It also includes $3 billion in spending reductions.

But Republicans are not on board. GOP members in the Senate say Democrats reneged on a deal to trade a tax increase for structural changes Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has demanded.

One involves a property tax freeze. Senate Democrats say they'll still consider one.

