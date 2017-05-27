Mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick killed in boat accident

FILE - In this April 29, 2014 file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the 2014 TIME 100 Gala in New York. Kalanick's mother died in a boat accident Friday evening, May 26, 2017, in Fresno County, the company said. Bonnie Kalanick, 71, died after the boat she and her husband, Donald, were riding hit a rock in Pine Flat Lake in the eastern part of the county, authorities said. Photo by Evan Agostini